Dozens speak out against concrete plant in Kendall County

BOERNE, Texas - Controversy over a concrete batch plant in Kendall County led dozens of residents in the area, and from as far away as Marble Falls, to speak out against the project.

Vulcan Materials Co. plans to build the plant on Highway 46 near Nickel Ranch Road, which is about 8 miles east of Boerne. The plant is also near the Hill Country Montessori School and other neighborhoods, including Pleasant Valley.

Thursday evening's public hearing was held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. TCEQ said the company's permit request is specifically to control the amount of dust particles. It is expected to have a decision on the permit within 35 days.

Opponents are concerned that the plant will pollute the air and create a noisy environment, among other things.

According to Vulcan Materials Co.'s website, it describes itself as "the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates--primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel--and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete."

Representatives for Vulcan Materials said they want to be good neighbors and make sure they follow all legal requirements.

Once a decision is made, those who are unhappy about the outcome can file a petition with the Travis County Court to have a judge review the permit.

Vulcan Materials is also experiencing opposition to another project in Comal County. Some residents worry the rock quarry will create carcinogenic dust and increase traffic in the area. The proposed site for the quarry is along FM 3009 and Highway 46.

