Driver charged with murder in connection with fatal DWI crash

SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a DWI crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Ricky Cantu was originally charged with intoxication manslaughter in the crash that killed Rudy Borrego, 51, around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Borrego was riding his motorcycle on South Laredo when Cantu, coming from the other direction, turned in front of him.

Borrego, who was pinned underneath Cantu's truck, suffered head injuries and was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

Security cameras at a nearly business caught the moments leading up to the fatal collision.

