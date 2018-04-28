Driver killed in deadly T-bone crash

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning after another driver T-boned his pickup truck.

According to San Antonio police, the driver of a silver car ran a red light at the intersection of Iowa Street and Hackberry.

The driver struck a pickup truck and the impact caused the truck to roll over and land in the parking lot of a nearby business, police said. The driver inside the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the silver car, who police said is responsible for the crash, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. Police said he suffered compound fractures to his body.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash and are working to determine if alcohol also played a role.

