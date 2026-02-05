Bexar County man indicted, accused of tampering with public water systems, DOJ says Mark Anthony Cadena, 36, allegedly hacked into a water utility’s well and pump control systems (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County man has been indicted on three counts in connection with the alleged tampering of public water systems, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Mark Anthony Cadena, 36, is charged with tampering with public water systems, attempted tampering with public water systems and one count of fraud, DOJ said.
Cadena intentionally tampered with and attempted to tamper with a public water system on or about Feb. 2, 2025, federal officials stated.
The indictment accuses Cadena of hacking into the utility’s well and pump control systems, causing at least $5,000 in damage to a protected computer.
If convicted, DOJ said Cadena faces up to 20 years in prison for tampering with public water systems and 10 years for each of the other two offenses.
