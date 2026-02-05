Skip to main content
Clear icon
49º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash on Interstate 35
Fired after gender identity lesson, professor sues Texas A&M, arguing her free speech rights were violated
Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting
2 taken into custody in connection with ‘large fight’ after Judson HS basketball game, officials say
SA may top 80° on Friday, warm weekend

Local News

Bexar County man indicted, accused of tampering with public water systems, DOJ says

Mark Anthony Cadena, 36, allegedly hacked into a water utility’s well and pump control systems

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County man has been indicted on three counts in connection with the alleged tampering of public water systems, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Mark Anthony Cadena, 36, is charged with tampering with public water systems, attempted tampering with public water systems and one count of fraud, DOJ said.

Recommended Videos

Cadena intentionally tampered with and attempted to tamper with a public water system on or about Feb. 2, 2025, federal officials stated.

The indictment accuses Cadena of hacking into the utility’s well and pump control systems, causing at least $5,000 in damage to a protected computer.

If convicted, DOJ said Cadena faces up to 20 years in prison for tampering with public water systems and 10 years for each of the other two offenses.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos