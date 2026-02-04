Federal agents find 550+ kilos of meth in shipment of lettuce heads, arrest 2 San Antonio men

SAN ANTONIO – Federal agents arrested two San Antonio men on Tuesday in connection with the discovery of more than 550 kilograms of methamphetamines hidden in a shipment of lettuce heads, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Gerardo Pineda-Gallegos and Jose Lopez-Ruiz were identified as meth distributors, according to court documents, accused of participating in the transportation, packaging and distribution of narcotics.

Recommended Videos

Pineda-Gallegos and Lopez-Ruiz were placed at a wholesale produce distribution warehouse on Dec. 15, 2025, where they received large shipments of meth concealed within the produce, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint said the two suspects were seen walking in and out of the warehouse multiple times before entering a cargo van and driving to an office space where the meth was stored and later prepared for distribution.

Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI agents, along with the San Antonio Police Department’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) unit, executed a warrant and searched the office space.

They found 100 boxes containing fresh heads of lettuce and 998 ball-shaped packages of meth that weighed 555 kilograms on Tuesday, federal officials said.

Pineda-Gallegos and Lopez-Ruiz were charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

If convicted, they face 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

Read also: