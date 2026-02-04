Bingo hall employee accused of child indecency has charge dropped, Bexar County court records show

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – In January 2025, Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of indecency with a child. One year later, according to court records, his charge was dismissed.

Joseph Uribe was taken into custody at his home on Jan. 2, 2025.

Last year, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Uribe, who was 29 at the time of his arrest, sent explicit images to a child on Instagram.

Uribe, who is now 30, was an employee at a San Antonio-area bingo hall. BCSO investigators at the time said he had previously driven to the child’s home and pressured her into an unwanted sexual encounter.

After he was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, a judge set Uribe’s bond at $100,000. Court documents indicate Uribe made bond on Jan. 4, 2025. He was officially released from jail the next day, according to detention center records.

Twelve months later, on Jan. 13, 2026, Uribe’s court records showed that a witness connected to the case was considered “missing.” As a result, Uribe’s charge was officially dismissed and his case is now considered “closed.”

KSAT also reached out to BCSO and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for comment on Uribe’s dismissed charge. This story will be updated with their responses.

