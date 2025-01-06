BCSO: Bingo hall employee arrested in connection with child indecency case

Editor’s note: According to Bexar County court records, Joseph Uribe’s child indecency charge was dropped in January 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Editor’s note: According to Bexar County court records, Joseph Uribe’s child indecency charge was dropped in January 2026.

Below is the original story from January 2025.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a child indecency case, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Uribe was taken into custody at his home on Jan. 2.

The sheriff’s office said Uribe was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center for a charge of indecency with a child.

Uribe — who works at a bingo hall in San Antonio — is accused of sending explicit images to the child on Instagram, BCSO said.

Investigators discovered evidence that Uribe had previously driven to the child’s home and pressured her into an unwanted sexual encounter, according to the sheriff’s office.

BCSO asks anyone with relevant information regarding Uribe to contact them at 210-335-6000.