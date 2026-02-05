Skip to main content
Local News

2 taken into custody in connection with ‘large fight’ after Judson HS basketball game, officials say

One officer deployed pepper spray at ‘two individuals fighting,’ Converse police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

FILE - Judson High School

CONVERSE, Texas – Two people were taken into custody by the Judson Independent School District Police Department in connection with a “large fight” after a basketball game at Judson High School, according to officials.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the Judson vs. Steele basketball game on Tuesday at Judson High School.

Converse police said one officer used pepper spray on “two individuals fighting” at the stadium. It is currently unclear if the two were students.

It is also unclear whether the officer was employed by the Coverse Police Department or the Judson ISD Police Department.

Judson ISD told KSAT that campus administration and law enforcement responded to a “disruption” following the game. The district said the situation was “quickly contained,” and there is no ongoing threat.

The district said the situation is under active review by district administration and law enforcement.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSAT that the sheriff’s office, along with the Converse Police Department, assisted the Judson ISD Police Department.

Additional information was not immediately available.

