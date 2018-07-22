Driver who caused 3-car crash that sent 5 to hospital leaves crash scene, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Five people were hospitalized following a three-car crash on the Northwest Side late Saturday night.

According to police, a driver caused a Dodge Challenger to T-bone an SUV at Huebner and Eckert roads around 11 p.m.

The driver that police say caused the crash left the scene.

One person was in critical condition and four others were in serious condition when they were taken to University Hospital.

Police are talking to witnesses to get more information about the crash.

