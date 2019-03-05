May 4, 2019 San Antonio general election results -- view here

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday, May 4, 2019, is the general election in San Antonio. Ten city council seats and the mayorship are on the ballot.

This page will offer links to results for select races in the May 4 San Antonio general election.

Important Election Dates

Monday, April 22, 2019: FIRST day of Early Voting.

Friday, April 26, 2019: Holiday - Municipal and County Offices Closed.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019: LAST day of Early Voting.

Saturday, May 4, 2019: Election Day

John Velasquez

Ron Nirenberg

Matt Piña

Michael "Commander" Idrogo

Greg Brockhouse

Tim Atwood

Carlos Castanuela

Bert Cecconi

Antonio "Tony" Diaz

Alan Dennis Inchaurregui

Raymond Zavala

Oscar Magaña

Brad Kessler

Justin Holley

Colton Unden

Lauro A. Bustamante

Roberto C. Treviño

Richard Gonzales

Joseph Powell

Jada L. Andrews-Sullivan

Richard Anthony Ramey

Keith A. Toney

Salena Santibanez Guipzot

Denise Gutierrez-Homer

Walter E. Perry Sr.

Ruben I. Arciniega

Dereck Hillyer (Withdrew on 2/22/2019; Will not appear on the the ballot)

Rebecca Viagran

Elizabeth "Liz" Campos

Johnny Arredondo

Samantha "Sami" Sanchez

Genevieve Trinidad

Adriana Rocha Garcia

Joel Mendoza

Anthony Gres

Nazirite Ruben F. Perez

Shirley Gonzales

Jilma (Jill) Davila

Farooq "FH" Malik (Withdrew on 2/22.2019; Will not appear on the ballot)

Mario Adame

Melissa Cabello Havrda

Andy Greene

Robert Herrera

Will McLeod

Trevor Whitney

Ana Sandoval

Kimberly Grant

Manny Pelaez

Tony Valdivia

Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe

Nicholas Balderas

John Courage

Richard Reza Versaće

Patrick Von Dohlen

Clayton Perry

Elise Kibler

Reinette King

Maria Perez

Llnda Montellano

