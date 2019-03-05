May 4, 2019 San Antonio mayoral election race results -- view here

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday, May 4, 2019, is the general election in San Antonio. At the top of the ballot: the race for San Antonio mayor.

This page will offer links to results for the mayoral election in the May 4 San Antonio general election.

Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready on May 4 and 5, and beyond.

Important Election Dates

Monday, April 22, 2019: FIRST day of Early Voting.

Friday, April 26, 2019: Holiday - Municipal and County Offices Closed.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019: LAST day of Early Voting.

Saturday, May 4, 2019: Election Day

San Antonio Mayoral candidates

John Velasquez

Ron Nirenberg

Matt Piña

Michael "Commander" Idrogo

Greg Brockhouse

Tim Atwood

Carlos Castanuela

Bert Cecconi

Antonio "Tony" Diaz

