May 4, 2019 San Antonio City Council District 2 election race results -- view here

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday, May 4, 2019, is the general election in San Antonio. All 10 city council district seats will be on the ballot.

This page will offer links to results for the City Council District 2 election in the May 4 San Antonio general election.

Check back for the results. Go ahead and bookmark this page now so you have it ready on May 4 and 5, and beyond.

Important Election Dates

Monday, April 22, 2019: FIRST day of Early Voting.

Friday, April 26, 2019: Holiday - Municipal and County Offices Closed.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019: LAST day of Early Voting.

Saturday, May 4, 2019: Election Day

San Antonio City Council District 2 candidates:

Joseph Powell

Jada L. Andrews-Sullivan

Richard Anthony Ramey

Keith A. Toney

Salena Santibanez Guipzot

Denise Gutierrez-Homer

Walter E. Perry Sr.

Ruben I. Arciniega

Dereck Hillyer (Withdrew on 2/22/2019; Will not appear on the the ballot)

We want to hear from you!

What questions do you have for the San Antonio City Council District 2 candidates? Ask below and we will take them to the candidates to get their answers.

App users, click HERE!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.