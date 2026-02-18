BCSO searching for woman last seen in northeast Bexar County

Sara Katherine Lewis, 39, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6700 block of Summer Fest Drive.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman with a diagnosed medical condition, last seen in northeast Bexar County.



BCSO said Lewis was last seen leaving her residence on foot following a verbal argument.

Lewis is five feet tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, BCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.