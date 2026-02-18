Skip to main content
BCSO searching for woman last seen in northeast Bexar County

Sara Katherine Lewis, 39, was last seen Tuesday afternoon

KSAT Digital Staff

Sara Katherine Lewis, 39, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6700 block of Summer Fest Drive. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman with a diagnosed medical condition, last seen in northeast Bexar County.

Sara Katherine Lewis, 39, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6700 block of Summer Fest Drive.

BCSO said Lewis was last seen leaving her residence on foot following a verbal argument.

Lewis is five feet tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, BCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

