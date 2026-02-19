Skip to main content
Local News

Italian restaurant on Northwest Side to close after 20-year run

The owner of Luce Ristorante E Enoteca chose not to renew the lease, a social media post says

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Luce Ristorante E Enoteca on the Northwest Side (Google Maps). (Copyright 2026 by Google - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Luce Ristorante E Enoteca, an Italian restaurant located on the Northwest Side, will close in early March after 20 years of business.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Owner Joe Buonincontri said in a statement that the restaurant’s last day is expected to be March 7.

“Over the last 20 years, we have had the pleasure of serving our community delicious food and warm hospitality,” Buonincontri said.

Buonincontri added that he decided not to renew the restaurant’s lease at the Huebner Oaks location.

It’s currently unclear why the owner chose not to renew the lease.

“Thank you very much for all the support and great memories,” the statement said.

Luce Ristorante E Enoteca, known for its authentic pastas and wine, was established in 2006, according to its website.

