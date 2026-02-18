Shake things up for National Margarita Day with deals, specials around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready to shake things up for National Margarita Day?

Plenty of restaurants around the Alamo City are offering ways to celebrate National Margarita Day on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Check out these margarita specials around town:

Anaqua Garden Bar is offering a $5 “Margarita in Mexico” special for National Margarita Day. To reserve a table, click here.

Corinne San Antonio, located inside the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, will have its $5 La Villita margarita available all day Feb. 22. To reserve a table, click here.

Fuego Tortilla Grill is celebrating National Margarita Day with $2 off any taco with the purchase of a margarita starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. The deal includes the limited-time blood orange margarita.

Los Barrios Family Restaurants — which includes Los Barrios, La Hacienda, and Viola’s Ventana’s — will have $7 house margaritas from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22.

Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar is celebrating with two tasting events. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Patrón representatives will be on site to walk guests through the brand’s lineup. From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Caraburna Tequila will have also have a guided tasting.

Smashin’ Crab will offer 2-for-1 margaritas all day on Feb. 22 at all three locations across San Antonio. The restaurant is also launching a new “After Party” happy hour, available daily during the final hour of service.

Tenfold Rooftop, located at Kimpton Santo San Antonio - Riverwalk, will have deals available all day Feb. 22. The restaurant will have $16 frozen and rocks margarita flights with two margaritas each, along with a $22 “Mile High Flight” with all four margaritas. To reserve a table, click here.

The Gunter Hotel is offering The Gunter Margarita, a limited-time cocktail made of Combier liqueur, Altos tequila, agave and lime juice. The drink is $13 and available “at all outlets within the hotel,” including the lobby bar, Keystone Club, Bar 414 speakeasy and Jots restaurant.

Velvet Taco will have a $5 margarita from Thursday. Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 22.

