Everyone loves Texas man's creative Loteria tattoo inspired by his grandparents

‘Brought two of my grandparents favorite Loteria cards to life,' man writes

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist
Courtesy: @DiegoSkates

SAN ANTONIO - While many typically think of “Loteria” during family gatherings, one Texas man is making sure he never forgets the bingo game with a special tattoo paying respect to his grandparents. 

Twitter user @DiegoSkates posted four photos displaying the early stage of his tattoo session to the final result of his ink.

The tweet read, “Brought two of my grandparents favorite Lotería cards to life for the second piece to my sleeve.”

The Loteria cards that were inspired by his grandparents are of “El Catrin” and “La Sirena,” translated as the gentleman and the mermaid. 

Since sharing to Twitter, the tweet has gone viral, attracting more than 14,000 retweets and over 61,000 likes.

With over 100 comments, many people have complimented @DiegoSkates. One user wrote, “this is beautiful …(an) amazing idea.” Another paid homage to the Mexican bingo, sharing “for the culture.” 

Have any cool tattoos that pay tribute to the Mexican culture or San Antonio?

Send them to agarcia@ksat.com.

