Everything you need to know about Census 2020

SAN ANTONIO - Next year the 2020 Census will take place, and we have put together a refresher with everything you need to know.

What is the Census?

The census seeks to count every living person in the United States once, and in the right place. The U.S. Constitution mandates that everyone in the county be counted every 10 years. The first census took place in 1790.

Completing the census is mandatory and a way to participate in our democracy. The census results are important when it comes to the distribution of federal funds and grants, redistricting, and to apportioning the House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets.

When is the 2020 Census?

Key Dates: In January you will begin to see advertising about the census and explaining what it is. Also, the Census Bureau will begin counting the population in remote Alaska.

In March, most U.S. households will start receiving an invitation to participate. You are encouraged to respond as soon as possible.

April 1, 2020, is Census Day. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once your invitation arrives, you can respond online, by phone, or by mail.

Also in April.. Census takers begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people.

May 2020: The Census Bureau begins visiting homes that haven't responded to the 2020 Census, to make sure as many people as possible are counted.

December 2020: The Census Bureau delivers apportionment counts to the president and Congress, as required by law.

March 31, 2021: By this date, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

How can I complete my census?

You have three options -- online, by phone, by mail



What will the Census ask me?

How many people are living or staying at your home on April 1, 2020?

Is your home owned or rented?

The gender of each person in your home.

The age of each person in your home.

The race of each person in your home.

The relationship of each person in your home.

What will Census not ask you?

The Census will never ask about you for Social Security number, ask for money or donations, anything on behalf of a political party or your bank or credit card account numbers.

Your personal information is kept confidential. Your responses are compiled with information from other homes to produce statistics, which never identify your home or any person in your home.



