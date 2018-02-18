Family dispute ends with one member dead, multiple questioned by police

SAN ANTONIO - An argument between family members ended with one man being shot and killed early Sunday morning on the North Side.

According to San Antonio police, several family members were arguing over bills at the Spanish Oaks apartments in the 3200 block of Cripple Creek.

Witnesses told police someone pulled out a gun. When multiple people began wrestling for it, the gun fell to the floor.

During the struggle over the weapon, police said, a man was shot multiple times.

Police are investigating to determine whether the shots were fired intentionally.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few hours later, police said.

Police said several family members were taken into custody and charges are pending.



