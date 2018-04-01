Family function ends with one dead, gunman at large

ATASCOSA COUNTY - One person was killed Sunday morning when shots were fired at a family function in Atascosa County.

Deputies with Atascosa County responded to gunshots in the 300 block of Encino Drive around 2:45 a.m. and found one man dead.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting and have several people in questioning to determine who fired the shots.

According to the deputies, the suspect was not apprehended and remains at large.

