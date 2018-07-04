Family of man killed in triple shooting doubts road rage scenario

SAN ANTONIO - Relatives of a man who was shot and killed on the city's West Side early Wednesday say they doubt a road rage story given to San Antonio police by one of the shooting survivors.

The family members showed up in the 2700 block of Castroville Road hours after the 1:30 a.m. shooting, searching the scene for their own clues.

They spoke to KSAT 12 News off camera and identified the man who was killed as Jesus Garcia, 22.

Relatives said Garcia was a nice, kind and easy-going person.

They said fighting with another driver is inconsistent with his personality.

According to a preliminary report from San Antonio police, one of the survivors of the shooting told them it was the result of road rage.

Officers found Garcia in the driver's seat of his car suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

His two passengers, 18- and 22-years-old, were also shot and wounded. They were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to officers at the scene.

Police said the shooter was in a white Jeep and drove off right after the shooting.

However, they didn't have a description of the person who pulled the trigger.

Garcia's relatives said they last saw him late Tuesday night as he left home to give a ride to a friend.

They're hoping surveillance cameras from a building near the scene might yield some clues for police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SAPD's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

