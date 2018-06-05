Fire caused by late-night cooking severely damages East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Some late-night cooking resulted in a large fire that severely damaged a home on the city's East Side.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Center Street, which is located not far from East Commerce Street and North Hackberry.

The woman who lives at the home told officials she was cooking just before the fire started.

The woman was then aggressive toward firefighters at the scene, fire officials said.

RELATED: Shed fire near downtown causes estimated $15,000 in damage

RELATED: Video shows close-up look at massive blaze during 2-alarm fire near USAA

Authorities said they found the woman to be mentally ill and she was taken to an area hospital by police.

There were no injuries reported either during the fire or the altercation.

The fire damage is estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.