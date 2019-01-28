2 hospitalized in house fire in Southwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Two people taken to an area hospital following a house fire in Southwest Bexar County early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 10600 block of Kelly Road, which is located not far from both Shepherd Road and Loop 1604.

Firefighters said when they arrived, everyone from inside the home had made it out safely except for a man in his 60s, who was pulled out by a relative who lives next door.

The man rescued was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known. The family said three people in total were burned by the fire. The next-door relative passed on ambulance service but later went to the hospital.

The estimated damage to the home is $100,000. Authorities say the fire is believed to be related to a space heater but that has yet to be confirmed.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office is conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

