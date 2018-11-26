Grease fire in kitchen damages home on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters say a grease fire damaged a home on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of Pemberton Street, which is located not far from Bandera Road.

Firefighters said the grease fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof, causing roughly $100,000 worth of damage.

A next-door neighbor said flames were showing when firefighters arrived and that the flames may have spread to his house.

Firefighters said they did recover one dog during a search of the property. Two people were also inside the home at the time of the fire but they were not hurt.

#BreakingNews house fire at a home in the 8100 block of Pemberton on the northwest side. Info is still coming in but Police tell me no injuries. pic.twitter.com/j2AgrcO4RL — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 26, 2018

