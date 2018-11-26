News

Grease fire in kitchen damages home on Northwest Side

Fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. in 8100 block of Pemberton St

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters say a grease fire damaged a home on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of Pemberton Street, which is located not far from Bandera Road.

Firefighters said the grease fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof, causing roughly $100,000 worth of damage. 

A next-door neighbor said flames were showing when firefighters arrived and that the flames may have spread to his house.

Firefighters said they did recover one dog during a search of the property. Two people were also inside the home at the time of the fire but they were not hurt.

