Fire Department warns of snakes in pool noodles

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - The City of Buckeye Fire Department is warning the public after a resident in their precinct found three rattlesnakes inside a pool noodle.

A rattlesnake popped out of a pool noodle and didn’t attack anyone, but seemed concerned about the pool noodles, according to the Fire Department’s Facebook post.

It turns out there were two young rattlesnakes still inside the pool noodle.

Largest floating Texas water park, obstacle course opening second location

"After some research, we found that there have been reports of snakes (NOT RATTLESNAKES-they do not lay eggs) actually laying their eggs inside the pool noodle itself or around pool noodles that have been left outdoors near bushes or block fences,” the Facebook post reads.

The Fire Department also warns about the reach of rattlesnakes, which can coil up and strike at great lengths.

See the full post below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.