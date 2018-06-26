Largest floating Texas water park, obstacle course opening second location

HOUSTON - Altitude H2O is the largest floating Texas water park and obstacle course and it’s opening a second location in Houston.

The original location is in Grapevine and features obstacles such as monkey bars, slides, trampolines and balance beams.

Guests hoping to get wet must be at least 6 years old and 43 inches tall to participate at Altitude H2O.

There’s no word yet on an official opening date but the park has started the hiring process and is looking for management, lifeguards and cashiers.

