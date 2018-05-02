Giant water park opening Thursday for first time ever

AUSTIN, Texas - A giant water park is opening Thursday in Austin as part of a new venture for Quest.

Quest is a cable wakeboard park in southeast Austin that provides access to a two-tower rope swing and blob, kayaks, giant floats and more.

This is the first year Quest will have a water park, and it’s basically a giant obstacle course on the water.

There are monkey bars, a rock wall, a wiggle bridge, slides and more — and it’s all on the water.

Even better? It’s family friendly, and sessions are limited so it won’t ever get too crowded.

Weekday sessions start at $15, and weekend sessions start at $20. Additional sessions for the same day are cheaper. Click here to buy park tickets.

Children must be at least 7 years old to participate and 45 inches tall.

