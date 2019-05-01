Faulty wiring causes early morning South Side shed fire, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - Faulty wiring in a shed used for making jewelry caused a fire on the city's South Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 6:45 a.m. in the 600 block of West Harlan Avenue, not far from Pleasanton Road and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the shed engulfed in flames. Fire officials said the man who lived at the home had plugged in a heater and left the shed only to see flames showing.

The man then ran back into the shed to remove propane tanks to stop them from exploding, firefighters said.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire has been put out and that there were no reported injuries. A dog and a goose were both rescued, fire officials said.

The damage to the shed is estimated at $35,000.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as eight units answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

#Breaking crews responding to a house fire in the 600 block of West Harlan pic.twitter.com/PdT80d5fy6 — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) May 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.