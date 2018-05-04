Four San Antonio pools open to public for swim season

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening four local public pools for the summer season.

Open swim is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

San Antonio residents who want to swim laps can take advantage of lap swim hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Giant water park opening Thursday for first time ever

Also, as part of the department’s Fitness in the Park Program, which offers thousands of free fitness classes throughout San Antonio, popular aquatics fitness classes will start back up at the regional pools in May, according to a press release.

World's longest lazy river opens in Texas

Appropriate swimwear is required at all pool locations.

Pools:

Heritage

1423 Ellison Dr.

Lady Bird Johnson

10700 Nacogdoches

Southside Lions

3100 Hiawatha

Woodlawn

221 Alexander Ave.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.