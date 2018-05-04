Four San Antonio pools open to public for swim season

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is opening four local public pools for the summer season.
Open swim is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
San Antonio residents who want to swim laps can take advantage of lap swim hours Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Also, as part of the department’s Fitness in the Park Program, which offers thousands of free fitness classes throughout San Antonio, popular aquatics fitness classes will start back up at the regional pools in May, according to a press release.
Appropriate swimwear is required at all pool locations.
Pools:
Heritage
1423 Ellison Dr.
Lady Bird Johnson
10700 Nacogdoches
Southside Lions
3100 Hiawatha
Woodlawn
221 Alexander Ave.
