Friends remember loved ones killed in Kerr County plane crash

HOUSTON - The city of Houston is mourning the death of six Houstonians after they were killed Monday when the plane they were in crashed in Kerr County.

One of the victims was 55-year-old Scott Reagan Miller.

According to KSAT sister station KPRC, Miller was a father of three and part of the Covenant Church in Houston.

"Reagan was the best of us, such a wonderful person, so kind and gentle and loving, and he loved his family and all of us. There’s just a void. He was a wonderful person, and we will miss him so much," said the Rev. Laura Mayo.

Angela Kensinger and her husband, Stuart, were also passengers aboard the plane. Friends told KPRC they were going to look at property they owned.

Stuart was in real estate and Angela was a high school lacrosse coach.

"She was enthusiastic, bubbly, passionate about the game of lacrosse, loved her kids," said Mark DeJardins, head of St. John's School.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The agency expects a full report on the investigation in 12 to 18 months but will release a preliminary report next week.

