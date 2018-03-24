George Strait named 'Texan of the Year' for Hurricane Harvey fundraising efforts

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The King of Country was named the 2018 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference for his fundraising efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

George Strait was officially presented the award on Friday at the New Braunfels Civic Center. Strait joins several other prominent political figures including U.S. presidents, representatives and business icons.

"No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts," conference chair Doug Miller said in December. "He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have."

According to a release, Strait has raised over $50 million for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Texas Legislative Conference is a "nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders who meet annually in New Braunfels to focus on public policy issues."

