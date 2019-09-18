Grandmother wields hairdryer to try and stop speeders

POLSON, Montana - Patti Baumgartner is fed up with speeders and decided to take action in an attempt to slow down traffic near her home in Montana.

Baumgartner started posting up on the side of the road with her hairdryer, hoping people would mistake it for a speed gun.

"There's a lot of people that are complaining about they can't walk or ride their bikes," said Baumgartner, who has grandkids in the area.

Patti's son took a photo of Baumgartner "on duty," and the photo has been widely shared on social media.

"I thought it was hilarious. I think we have a speed issue in Montana," Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Pesola said.

Pesola loved Baumgartner's idea so much, he dubbed her an unofficial, honorary state trooper and gave her a trooper hat and badge to make her look more official.

