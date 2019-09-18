Spend 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, win $600

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have what it takes to spend 30 hours in a coffin with no connection to the outside world?

Six participants will be chosen to compete in the coffin challenge at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in October.

Challengers will be laid to rest on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. and must remain in their coffin through Oct. 5 at 11 p.m.

One winner will take home $600 cash, two gold combo season passes to Six Flags and a Fright Fest prize package that includes two VIP Haunted House passes.

Yes, you will get bathroom breaks and food.

There will be random visits from the Fright Fest freaks while you snooze in your "slightly used" coffin.

Think you're up for it? Read the full rules and sign up here.

