COPS officially begins filming in San Antonio, BCSO shares photo

SAN ANTONIO - The "COPS" cameras have officially started rolling in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO will be featured on the program's 32nd season and filming in Alamo City will last through Nov. 23.

Sheriff's Community Oriented Response and Education (SCORE) Deputy Jones, with BCSO, was seen getting mic'd up near the east patrol substation before his shift.

"COPS" filmed in 2017 in San Antonio for a show that aired in June 2018.

"Not only is the Sheriff's Office proud to partner with COPS for another season, but we are pleased with the success we have received with the results and impact the show has made towards recruitment," said a BCSO spokesperson.

