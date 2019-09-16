'COPS' to start filming in San Antonio with Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO - Crews from the TV show "COPS" will be in San Antonio for the next 10 weeks, filming with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The film crew will follow the BCSO Traffic Safety Unit, Street Crimes Unit and Patrol Division starting Tuesday and crews are expected to be in town through Nov. 23.

Bexar County Commissioners unanimously approved the decision to allow the show to return to San Antonio.

"COPS" was previously in San Antonio, filming in 2017. That show aired on June 18, 2018.

"Not only is the Sheriff’s Office proud to partner with COPS for another season, but we are pleased with the success we have received with the results and impact the show has made towards recruitment," said a BCSO spokesperson.

BCSO frequently runs recruiting campaigns on social media.

"Immediately upon the show airing, within the following weeks, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received tremendous applicant interest and we are hopeful to have that same success once again," the spokesperson said.

The episodes featuring BSCO deputies are set to air in January 2020.

