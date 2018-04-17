‘Happy birthday baby girl': Father of missing SA 9-year-old shares heartfelt message

SAN ANTONIO - A father who has been desperately trying to find his missing daughter, Ava Baldwin, for nearly three years made sure to wish his little girl a happy birthday in a heartfelt message.

On Monday, David Hopper took to social media to share his message for Ava, wishing her a happy ninth birthday.

“Happy birthday baby girl, I love you. I question sometimes why (you're) not already here with us. I pray in faith (every day) that God will give us the miracle we so hope and believe for,” Hopper said in the social media post.

“My hope (rests) in the fact that (wherever) you are that God’s hand of protection is on you and that you are safe and in good health. I would give anything to hold you right now and to celebrate this day with you,” he said.

Hopper’s birthday message was shared by The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on its Twitter page. The tweet said, “She (Ava) has been #Missing since Sep. 17, 2015 from San Antonio, TX.”

The San Antonio Police Department told KSAT.com that its caseworkers are considering Ava to still be missing and believe she is most likely with her mother.

SAPD officials said the case remains active and the investigation is ongoing. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

Kathryn & Ava Baldwin were last seen on the 6000 blk. of Whitby Rd. Sep. 17, 2015. Kathryn has medical conditions requiring help. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 210-207-7660.

In October 2016, SAPD sent out a news release sharing that the mother, Kathryn Baldwin, and Ava were last seen in the 6000 block of Whitby Road on the city’s Northwest Side in September 2015.

In the news release, SAPD said Kathryn Baldwin has medical conditions requiring help.

According to NCMEC, a felony warrant is on file for Kathryn Baldwin and she may be traveling with Ava to Chicago in a silver 2014 Ford Escape with Illinois plates Q29-2793.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ava and Kathryn Baldwin is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

For Hopper, he will continue to have faith and pray to God for a safe return home for his daughter Ava.

“Just know even though you are not here with us, there is no distance that my love for you will ever fade. Happy birthday baby girl, I hope and pray it’s a day that you are celebrated, (because) I can tell you that you are celebrated in my heart,” he said.

For more information on the descriptions of Ava Baldwin and Kathryn Baldwin, click here to visit NCMEC’s website.

