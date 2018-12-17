UPDATE: Missing autistic man found safe near San Antonio College

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE:

Michael Alcala was found safe Monday afternoon after he was spotted walking down San Pedro Avenue near San Antonio College. A tip led to Michael being reunited with his mother.

ORIGINAL STORY:

San Antonio police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 20-year-old man who is autistic and may be on a VIA bus.

Michael Alcala was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Monday and was last seen in the 1400 block of Northeast Loop 410 on the city's Northeast Side.

A spokesperson with San Antonio Life Academy, an educational day program that helps adults with special needs, said staff members were expecting Michael to arrive for school, but he never showed up.

The spokesperson said a relative requested a Lyft ride for Michael but input the wrong address. He was instead dropped off at the School of Science and Technology.

Michael knows the bus system, and witnesses later told police they may have seen him around 10 a.m. at the VIA Park and Ride, which is near Windcrest.

The spokesperson said they believe Michael might be on bus No. 550 or 551, heading toward North Star Mall, from which he knows how to get home.

VIA told the spokesperson they have informed all of its bus drivers to be on the lookout for Michael, but as of 4:15 p.m., he had yet to be located.

Michael's communication is limited and he will not ask for anyone's help, the spokesperson said.

Police said Michael was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue track pants. He is 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and is Hispanic.

Michael also goes by his nickname, Anthony Alcala.

Anyone who sees Michael is urged to immediately contact the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

