Here's everything we know about the standoff that claimed the life of K-9 Chucky

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time in several years, a K-9 with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty.

Chucky the K-9 officer was deployed Friday night to subdue an armed suspect who had led authorities on a chase. Chucky was able to bite the man, identified as 38-year-old Matthew Mireles, but Mireles fatally shot him.

Here's everything we know about the chase, the suspect and the K-9...

Where and how did the chase start?

Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva said the chase started off as a routine traffic stop by Karnes City police. Mireles then led officers on a pursuit throughout Karnes County for about 30 minutes before moving on to Bexar County, Villanueva said.

Mireles is known to authorities

According to records through the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mireles has a slew of arrests dating back to 1998.

Records show Mireles was arrested in March of 1998 for evading arrest. He was arrested again in April 1998 on a charge of resisting arrest or transport.

He was arrested again in January 2001 on a charge of theft of property over $50 and under $500. Six months later, he was arrested for assaulting a family member.

He was sentenced to five years behind bars for the assault charge, but before he began serving his sentence, he was arrested in August 2001 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and again in October 2001 for aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to five years behind bars in April 2002 and was released in March 2007.

Mireles was subsequently arrested in June 2007 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and againin November 2008 for possession of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to four years behind bars for both charges in May 2009.

He was released in August 2017, according to DPS records.

Why did authorities deploy K-9 Chucky?

Officials with the Sheriff's Office explained that the on-scene commander made the call to deploy Chucky "to address a deadly immediate threat to the public and officers."

According to authorities, Mireles had opened fire on deputies and troopers during the chase and had pointed his gun toward authorities, himself, passersby and a helicopter flying overhead.

Chucky was able to bite Mireles before Mireles fired several shots at the dog, killing him, authorities said.

Was K-9 Chucky wearing a protective vest?

In 2016, Chucky was outfitted with a bullet- and stabproof vest through a donation from Vested Interest K9s Inc. The Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Chucky's handler did not have an opportunity to put Chucky's vest on before he was deployed.

"The K9 handler who was actively engaged in pursuing the armed suspect did not have an opportunity to place the vest on Chucky as doing so would have continued to place the public in imminent danger," the Sheriff's Office said. "Immediate actions had to be taken to ensure the suspect was stopped quickly.”

Authorities elaborated that it's not realistic for Chucky to wear his vest at all times, citing health concerns.

"The vest is not able to be worn at all times, due to overheating concerns and physical fatigue on the dog. It is intended to be placed on the dog in the event of a pre-planned operation," the Sheriff's Office said. "This was not a pre-planned event, due to the deadly actions of the suspect placing the general public and officers on scene in danger of imminent death or serious bodily injury."

The Sheriff's Office added, "Preliminarily, it appears all policies and procedures were complied with. The whole incident is under routine review."

When will Chucky be laid to rest?

The Sheriff's Office shared Saturday that it was planning the funeral arrangements for K-9 Chucky. While no arrangements have been announced, the sheriff said Chucky will get full honors.

"We are deeply saddened for our fallen K9 Deputy Chucky, and for his handler, his human family, and the rest of the K-9 unit," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

How are BCSO K-9s trained?

In August 2017, KSAT got a glimpse at how the Sheriff's Office trains its K-9s.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.