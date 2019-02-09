High school senior fatally shot Sunday buried in would-be prom dress

SAN ANTONIO - Abigail “Abby” Alcorta was an athletic high school senior looking forward to prom and starting the next phase of her life, but her life was cut short when gunfire ripped through an SUV she and another man were in on Sunday.

Alcorta's family was forced to bury her on Friday.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near Fairshire and Five Palms Drive. Both victims were rushed to University Hospital, but Alcorta didn't make it.

Her brother, Christian Alcorta, relived the moment he heard the life-shattering news.

“I just drove as fast as I can to the hospital, but as soon as I got out the car, I was numb. I couldn't get down the stairs. My heart was just beating so fast.” Christian Alcorta said.

Christian Alcorta said his sister was the youngest of the three siblings and was excited about prom. He and his wife bought her a prom dress to wear to the dance, but instead, she was buried in it.

Family members reflected on Abby Alcorta's magnetic and energetic personality.

“She was always happy, gossiping all the time with the family, with me. That's what we're going to miss about her -- her smile," Christian Alcorta said.

“She was always just such a happy person. Everybody, all her cousins, wanted to be around her. She was the fun person in the family,” said Crystal Avendano, a neighbor and friend.

There is no word on the other victim’s condition or a motive for the shooting. The shooter is still on the run.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

