BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Investigators are searching for clues after a decomposed body was found in South Bexar County.

Deputies said they were called out to the 22800 block of U.S. 281 South on Thursday. They said workers who were landscaping in the area discovered the body in a ditch behind a residence.

Authorities are still investigating and have very little information about the body.

