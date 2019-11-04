James Madison students crowned national champions

SAN ANTONIO - The Future Farmers of America students at James Madison High School are national champions after winning a recent competition in Indianapolis.

A post from the school's Facebook page says the Agricultural Issues Team was crowned after three rounds of competition over the span of two days.

The team presented the pros and cons of banning single-use plastic bags in San Antonio, according to KENS 5.

The FFA Ag Issues Team beat out 36 teams from across the U.S. to take home the title.

