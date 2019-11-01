San Antonio cheer team helps hunky hornet propose to coach

SAN ANTONIO - A hunky hornet is making one San Antonio high school teacher's dreams come true after he proposed on Halloween night with the help of the school's cheer team.

Natalie Earthman teaches 10th grade English at East Central High School and is also the school's cheer coach.

"I cheered at, graduated from, and now work at East Central High School," Earthman told KSAT.

She was on the football field Thursday night when her cheerleaders went off-script, holding up four signs that said "WILL" "YOU" "MARRY" "ME."

Earthman started looking around to see who the big stunt was directed toward, and then her boyfriend, Jorge Gutierrez, ran out on the track dressed as a hornet, the school's mascot.

"He conspired with my amazing assistant coach, Elisa Larson, and they put it all together! Wearing the mascot costume was his idea! It was truly a dream come true. He is my fairy tale," Earthman told KSAT.

Clearly, the proposal went well - she said yes!

"He knows how much I love my team, and Halloween is my favorite holiday. I was a little bummed we had a game this year on the 31st, but this makes up for it," Earthman said.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

