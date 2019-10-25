'The horse is floating away': Wild weather wreaks havoc on SA high school football games

SAN ANTONIO - Storms and heavy rain moved through San Antonio on Thursday evening and wreaked havoc on some area high school football games.

Winds in Boerne caused Champion High School's inflatable horse to go into the air, prompting an individual to exclaim, "the horse is floating away."

The team runs out of the horse before kickoff and the second half resumes.

Sheets of heavy rain pounded Farris Stadium during the Brandeis and Warren game.

Other games in the area were delayed or times moved up for sub-varsity games.

There were no reported injuries at stadiums across the area.

