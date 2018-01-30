Tax offices staying open later, offering curbside drop-off on Jan. 31 for property tax deadline

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Tax Assessor's office is reminding people of a looming property tax deadline.

Wednesday is the deadline to pay property taxes without penalty or interest. After Jan. 31, state law will require delinquent tax accounts be assessed a 7 percent penalty and interest, which will increase until the taxes are paid in full.

The Tax Assessor's Office said an additional 15 to 20 percent attorney collection fee is added to unpaid real property accounts on July 1. Unpaid business personal property accounts will have the additional attorney fees added on April 2.

The four tax office locations will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to accommodate those who still need to pay their tax bills.

Curbside payment drop-off will be available at the downtown location from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and at the office's substations from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday curbside drop off locations and hours:

Main office: 233 North Pecos la Trinidad: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

South Side tax office - 3505 Pleasanton Road: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

NE Side tax office - 3370 Nacogdoches Road: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

NW Side tax office - 8407 Bandera Road: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

“Our senior citizens, our disabled citizens, and our disabled veterans can still enroll in our four-quarter payment plan without penalty until Jan. 31," Bexar County Tax Assessor Albert Uresti said. The four-quarter payment plan allows these groups to pay their taxes in four installments instead of one."

Payments can be made by either credit card for a fee of 2.10% or by check at no additional cost by going online at www.bexar.org/tax or calling 1-888-852-3572.

Here are the five ways to pay your property taxes:

Online using credit card or debit card (service fees apply) or by electronic check for free. By phone, 1-888-852-3572, using credit card or debit card (service fees apply) or by electronic check for free. Mail – envelope must be postmarked by USPS on or before Jan.31. Payments postmarked after Jan. 31 will be assessed applicable late fees. In person at any of the four tax office locations. After-hours payment drop boxes at all four tax office locations.



