Brianna Aguilera’s family, lawyers expected to hold press conference in Houston

Tony Buzbee's Houston-based law firm and San Antonio-based Gamez Law Firm are representing the family of Brianna Aguilera (left), a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student who died after falling from a high-rise apartment in Austin late last year.

HOUSTON, Texas – The parents of Brianna Aguilera, the 19-year-old Texas A&M University student who died after falling from a high-rise apartment late last year in Austin, will hold a press conference in Houston with their lawyers.

During a press conference planned for Tuesday afternoon, Attorney Tony Buzbee plans to “release pertinent details regarding the investigation surrounding the death of Brianna Aguilera,” according to a news release.

“The investigation remains open, despite the Austin Police Department’s previous comments to the contrary,” Buzbee said. “We have expended substantial resources on this matter and will continue to do so until the family has the answers they deserve.”

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 1 p.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

In December, days after their daughter’s death, the Aguilera family retained the Buzbee and Gamez Law Firms to represent them.

The Austin Police Department had said Aguilera fell from the 17th floor of the building. Police initially said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances, and the case was not being investigated as a homicide.

During their investigation, APD said they found a suicide note and other evidence indicating self-harm.

In a press conference in early December, investigators said no evidence suggested anyone saw Aguilera fall from the balcony. There was no evidence of an altercation or that the death was linked to a crime, they said.

Though Stephanie Rodriguez, Aguilera’s mother, questioned the validity of the alleged suicide note. She commented on the Austin Police Department’s news conference on the KSAT 12 News Facebook page, saying, in part, “My daughter was not suicidal.”

Buzbee said during a December press conference that he disputed claims made by Austin police, saying the department does not have the authority to rule a cause of death.

Buzbee said he had plans to send a formal request to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for the Texas Rangers to investigate Aguilera’s death.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

