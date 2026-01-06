Records: Bexar County military services director frequently absent from office, failed to address misconduct

SAN ANTONIO – The director of the Bexar County Military and Veteran Services Department was frequently absent from the office and failed to address misconduct allegations raised against his deputy director, records obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates show.

Keith Wilson has been on paid administrative leave since Dec. 10, six weeks after County Manager David Smith placed Wilson on a detailed performance improvement plan.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

The release of records comes two weeks after KSAT Investigates revealed that MVSD Deputy Director Nancy Taguacta was forced to retire in October, following an investigation into multiple misconduct allegations against her.

The months-long probe by the Bexar County ombudsman concluded Taguacta’s behavior more likely than not violated county policy, state law and federal employment protections.

The findings, detailed in a 34-page investigative report obtained by KSAT Investigates, document a pattern of conduct that included targeting employees based on service-connected disabilities, disclosing protected medical information without authorization and creating what investigators described as hostility, isolation and intimidation in the workplace.

The records released Tuesday show that Wilson was placed on a performance improvement plan Oct. 23, a week before he issued Taguacta a letter of proposed termination.

Wilson’s personnel records state he was frequently absent from the office during core business hours, did not make himself available to employees looking to address workplace concerns and had delegated most of his leadership responsibilities to subordinate supervisors.

The plan states Wilson failed to act on reports that Taguacta was targeting employees with mental health challenges.

A complaint letter states that much of Taguacta’s inappropriate behavior occurred while Wilson was absent from the office.

County officials on Tuesday did not respond to an email from KSAT asking if Wilson remains on paid administrative leave.

Smith’s letter to Wilson states the director will remain on leave for 30 days, but the time period could be extended.

Wilson was hired in 2022 to lead the agency that assists veterans, service members and their families by providing benefits counseling, claims assistance, peer support groups and connections to local, state and federal resources.

His starting salary was $140,000, records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.