Jurors get close-up look at accused cop killer's getaway car

JOURDANTON, Texas - In an unusual move, the jury in a capital murder trial was escorted to the parking lot of the Atascosa County Courthouse on Thursday for a firsthand look at the car the suspect was driving when he allegedly shot a San Antonio police officer to death.

Officer Robert Deckard was chasing Shawn Puente, 34, and Jenevieve Ramos. Both were suspects in at least one armed robbery in San Antonio on the night of Dec. 7, 2013.

Ramos was driving and Puente shot his 9 mm Ruger pistol through the rear window at Deckard’s patrol car as the chase, often reaching more than 100 mph, moved from San Antonio into Atascosa County, officials said.

One shot penetrated the windshield of Deckard’s patrol car, striking him in the forehead. He died in a hospital 13 days later.

Ballistics expert Richard Ernest testified Thursday morning that the fatal shot was “a one-in-a-million shot.” He said the accuracy with a 9 mm pistol at the distance between the two vehicles estimated at about 200 yards was virtually impossible.

During opening remarks to the jury last week, Puente’s attorneys called the fatal shot “a lucky shot.”

If he is convicted, Puente faces the death penalty.

Ramos is also charged with capital murder and faces execution if convicted. She remains jailed awaiting trial.

