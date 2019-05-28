News

Jury finds Luis Arroyo not guilty in capital murder retrial

By Paul Venema - Reporter, Misael Gomez - Photojournalist, Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - After 10 hours of deliberation, a jury on Tuesday found Luis Arroyo not guilty on two murder charges. 

Arroyo was on trial for the murders of Quikether Jackson and Rodney Spring -- killings police say stemmed from an argument over a pack of cigarettes. The first trial resulted in a mistrial.

Arroyo is no stranger to the courtroom as he had already been sentenced to 99 years in prison for escaping from the Bexar County Jail.

The jury began deliberating around 2 p.m. Friday.

Prosecutors and the defense spent much of Friday discussing the lack of evidence.

