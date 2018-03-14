Kerrville teen dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle while riding bike

KERRVILLE, Texas - A 17-year-old from Kerrville has died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Sunday night.

The teen has been identified as Matthew Cabello.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Memorial Boulevard near Riverside Drive in Kerrville.

Police said a vehicle crashed into Cabello’s motorized bicycle, causing him to suffer severe injuries. He later died at Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Kerrville police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call their traffic division at 830-257-8181.

