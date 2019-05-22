'Killer Nurse' Genene Jones in court asking for seized Bible to be returned

SAN ANTONIO - So-called "Killer Nurse" Genene Jones was in court Wednesday as her attorneys asked that items seized from Jones two years ago be returned.

Jones was in the 399th District Court Wednesday afternoon looking to have a Bible, an address book and some letters returned to her.

The items were seized from her prison cell following her 2017 indictment, which charged her with five new infant deaths that occurred in the '80s.

Prosecutors protested the return of the items, claiming that they may contain evidence relevant to their cases against Jones.

Jones' attorneys, however, say the seizures were a "form of harassment" against Jones.

A judge denied Jones' request and instead ordered prosecutors to provide copies of all of the items seized.

