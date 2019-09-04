Killing of feral hogs without license now legal in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - The hunting of feral hogs without a license is now legal in the state of Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received overwhelming support after signing Senate Bill 317, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes.

The bill passed unanimously in the Texas Senate in April, and the law went into effect Sept. 1.

Feral hogs have been a nuisance for many Texas residents, digging up grass and rooting for food.

KSAT ran a story last October about residents in the Stillwater Ranch neighborhood who were concerned for their children's safety due to the presence of feral hogs in the area. Read more on that here.

There is currently an estimated population in excess of 1.5 million feral hogs in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

